If there's one thing that football fans could talk about for an eternity it's the now age-old debate: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who is better?

Both men could make compelling cases. Multiple time Balon d'Or winners, multiple domestic titles, multiple Champions League titles and, of course, absolutely inhuman scoring statistics.

Just this season CR7 has scored 40 goals in 45 games as the 32-year-old successfully converts himself into a true number nine.

Madrid now find themselves the La Liga champions and have a date with Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday to try and win their third Champions League title in four years.

Messi, on the other hand, had to settle for just a Copa del Rey success this season, but he did rattle in 54 goals in 52 games for the Catalan side.

Just like the last nine Balon d'Or awards, it looks as if Ronaldo and Messi will battle it out again this year for the right to be called the best in the world and if Ronaldo secures the Champions League, it will almost certainly be him.

But what about the rivalry between the two men?

“I’m not Messi’s friend, but we’re fellow professionals,” Ronaldo told Fox Sports Argentina.

“We’ve shared many moments at award ceremonies in the last 10 years, and I have a very good relationship with him.

“We don’t eat out together, but I respect him. He’s a fellow professional of mine, not a rival.

“It’s one more issue for the press, which want to sell papers and do their business."

Very fair analysis from the Madrid man, but does he enjoy Messi's style of play? The Argentinian is often referred to as the better 'footballer' of the two.

“Watching Messi play? Of course I like it, I like to watch all the good players and he’s one of them. I enjoy watching him play.

“How can I not like a person who hasn’t done anything wrong, on the contrary.

“When Messi is asked about Cristiano, he also speaks well of me. My relationship with him is cordial and we respect each other.”

