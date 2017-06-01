GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Khan resurrects career.

Amir Khan reveals the dates for his next three boxing fights

Olympic silver medalist Amir Khan is hoping to be back in the ring at the end of this calendar year.

The 30-year-old British fighter has been out of action for over a year after suffering a devastating knockout at the hands of Mexican middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on June 7 last year.

The former super lightweight world champion is currently observing the holy religious month of Ramadan, which runs from May 26 to June 24.

This prevents Khan from beginning a training camp until, at the earliest, the back end of summer.

However, King Khan is hoping to be in the ring before the end of the year.

He has confirmed via his Twitter page that November/December 2017 will be the next occasion he steps into the ring.

He is then hoping for two further fights in April/May 2018 and November/December 2018.

Should the Bolton-raised boxer fight on the speculated occasions, it would represent the first time he has fought three times in one year since 2011/2012.

During that period he suffered losses to Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia, but walked away victorious against Carlos Molina.

The tweet sparks speculation about who Khan’s opponents could be.

As he will have been out of the ring for over 18 months in December, Khan will likely want a warm-up fight to get rid of any ring rust before a big event next spring.

There is potential for an all-English clash next year between Khan and Sheffield fighter Kell Brook.

BOX-OLY-PAK-GB-AMIR

Brook recently lost to American fighter Errol Spence Jr. in a close encounter, and with their rivalry gathering momentum, a large stadium fight may well be on the cards.

Khan boasts an impressive record of 31 wins and four losses, but the former WBA and IBF champion will have to regain form from his earlier years if he is to restore his notoriety in the division.

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Kell Brook
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

