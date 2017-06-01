GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Serena Williams already has a return date in mind

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Willams’ coach, has revealed that her return may be coming a lot sooner than everybody thought.

According to Mouratoglou, the date for her return has been set for the Australian Open in 2018.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner confirmed a few months after her victory at this year’s Australian Open that she and her fiancee Alexis Ophanian were expecting their first child.

However, Serena does not seem to want her pregnancy to restrict her more than it has to. 

With her due date in September, a return to action in January – the beginning of the Australian Open – it seems to be a very short amount of time to get herself back in top physical condition.

“For anyone, it sounds impossible, because it’s too short a time after you give birth,” Mouratoglou said.

“But Serena is Serena. There is no rule that you can apply to Serena. She has a body that is not anybody’s body. She has a will that is also completely unusual. She is one of a kind.”

The Frenchman has been at Serena’s side since 2012, and he will be tasked with whipping her back in to shape after the birth of her child.

The coach also revealed Serena had text letting him know she was going back out on to the court.

"It’s going to sound weird, but I’m going on the court. I don’t want to lose my touch.’

"That was her joke, talking about losing her touch. But she wants to keep in contact with the racket and the ball. There is no doubt that she plans to come back.”

Serena has been caught in unfamiliar territory at the Roland Garros this week.

The soon-to-be-mum was a spectator at her sister Venus’ straight sets victory over Japan’s Kurumi Nara.

Knowing Serena Williams like we all do, deep down she must be desperate to get back on the court, and wouldn't be surprised if she wanted to play once again despite being pregnant.

