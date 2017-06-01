There would have been more than a few Manchester United supporters less than pleased with the news Atletico Madrid have been banned from signing any new players this summer.

After seeing their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Diego Simeone will have to stick with the squad currently at his disposal for the first half of next season.

It means that the Red Devils' long-term transfer target Antoine Griezmann is even less likely to move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Article continues below

However, that might not be as much of a blow as many fans would have assumed.

That's because Jose Mourinho and the United hierarchy actually cooled their interest in the French striker a few weeks ago.

Article continues below

According to The Telegraph, the Europa League winners will backtrack on all of the progress they have made in pursuing Griezmann over the last 12 months or so.

But why?

Well, it turns out Mourinho has had a change of heart and will prioritise a target man instead.

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's serious cruciate ligament injury in April, Man United looked somewhat one-dimensional going forward with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the Swede's only replacements.

Because Ibrahimovic is unlikely to return before the turn of the year, United's Portuguese manager would like to bring someone in of a similar mould to the forward who scored 28 goals in his first season in English football.

The Telegraph claim Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata all fit the type of No.9 profile Mourinho is looking for while Griezmann is more accustomed to playing slightly deeper.

So just when Griezmann to United looked like it was going to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, it would appear to be dead in the water, for now.

Don't be surprised if United make another U-turn before the transfer window shuts in September, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms