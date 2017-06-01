GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Andy Murray.

Andy Murray could boycott the 2018 Australian Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andy Murray got his 2017 French Open campaign off to a reasonably convincing start against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

The top seed recovered from a slow start to dispose of his Russian opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 and progress to the second round.

Murray – who has made at least the quarter-finals at every Roland Garros he has played since 2011 – will be looking for tidier performance against Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Thursday.

Article continues below

The Scotsman is under pressure to reach the latter stages in Paris having bundled out of the fourth round at the Australian Open in January.

Murray is usually among the tournament favourites each time the first grand slam of the year comes around Down Under; however, there is a chance he will choose not to participate in 2018.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Much has been made of Australian tennis icon Margaret Court expressing her controversial views against gay marriage, sparking calls for players to boycott the Melbourne Park event unless the arena named after the 74-year-old undergoes a name change.

Murray – an Australian Open runner-up on five occasions – has been asked whether the would consider pulling out of the tournament in a show of support.

2017 French Open - Day Three

“If something was to be done, I think it would be a lot more beneficial to do it before the tournament starts,” he said, as per the Independent.

“For players to be in a position where you're in a slam and boycotting playing on the court, I think would potentially cause a lot of issues.

“So I think if something was going to be happen and the players come to an agreement, if they think the name should be changed or whatever, that should be decided before the event starts.

“But I would imagine a lot of the players would be pretty offended. So we'll see what happens.

Murray is arguably the most prominent figure yet to suggest he may refuse to play at the 2018 Australian Open, but he almost certainly will not be the last.

It will be interesting to see how Tennis Australia handles the ongoing saga, especially if the campaign to boycott the tournament gathers momentum in the coming months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Andy Murray
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
French Open
Australian Open

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

WWE fans may have missed a massive clue in the Enzo Amore/Big Cass saga

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Liverpool set to miss out on Virgil Van Dijk following monster rival bid [Times]

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again