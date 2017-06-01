It’s set to be an incredibly important summer for Arsenal.

The Gunners are preparing for their first season without Champions League football under Arsene Wenger and the futures of three of their biggest assets were in serious doubt heading into the summer.

Wenger’s contract was due to expire this summer but the club announced that the Frenchman will be staying for a further two seasons.

The same can’t be said for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, though.

The deals of the star duo expire at the end of next season and they don’t appear any closer to pledging their future to the club.

And while Arsenal’s Premier League rivals are already making moves ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, it seems the Gunners are concentrating on keeping Sanchez and Ozil, rather than spending money themselves.

However, when the futures of Ozil and Sanchez are finally resolved, they will be looking to strengthen their squad as they look to get back into the Premier League’s top four.

But who are they actually looking to sign this summer?

Well, according to James Olley from the Evening Standard, here is a list of players Wenger is keen to sign in the coming months.

Alexandre Lacazette | Lyon

Arsenal were heavily linked with the Lyon striker last summer but failed to get a deal over the line. But, after the Frenchman scored another 37 goals this season, it looks like Wenger will renew his interest.

They received a boost when it was revealed Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban will be upheld, with the Spanish club previously keen to sign Lacazette.

Kylian Mbappe | Monaco

Well, this is unlikely. Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football right now with the 18-year-old forward helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-final this season.

It's believed Real Madrid had a £103 million bid rejected for him. We can't see Arsenal increasing that bid.

Thomas Lemar | Monaco

Lemar was also very important during Monaco’s incredible campaign. The 21-year-old French midfielder may have been overshadowed by the likes of Mbappe and Bernardo Silva but his performances - and 14 goals - this season were crucial.

Jordan Pickford | Sunderland

Pickford will surely be on the move this summer after he impressed as his Sunderland side were relegated from the Premier League. With Petr Cech recently turning 35 and starting to show signs of age, Wenger wants a young and talented ‘keeper to replace him.

Mario Lemina | Juventus

Lemina could be a Champions League winner come the end of this season with Juventus. The 23-year-old has played 28 times in total for the Old Lady this campaign and the Gabon international looks like he could be a star.

Moussa Dembele | Celtic

Arsenal certainly won’t be the only club interested in Dembele this summer. The 20-year-old Frenchman has scored 32 goals for Celtic this season and will command a massive transfer fee.

