Just imagine getting paid to play FIFA.

Well, that dream is a reality for David Bytheway.

Bytheway has become the first British official eSports star to be signed by a top level club after Wolfsburg snapped him up.

The Wolverhampton-born 23-year-old now travels around the world to compete against the very best FIFA players, representing the Bundesliga club in the process.

Bytheway takes trips to Germany on regular occasions and is given VIP hospitality treatment and match tickets by Wolfsburg.

Bytheway treated like a superstar

And he's still struggling to come to terms with the fact Wolfsburg treat him like a multi-million-pound player.

“I never started playing FIFA in the hope of doing what I have done today, travelling the world and playing in these tournaments,” he told The Sun.

“It just sort of happened. I wasn’t intending to get into it, but I’m grateful I did and it’s really benefited me.

“There is a genuine market here. eSports isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a real thing.

“They are really good. They treat us like we’re actually players of the club. We’ll always get taken around by their representatives through their back rooms and stuff.

“I’ve worked with the players closely. The club have a football museum and on the one-year anniversary I was sat there signing autographs with Andre Schurrle and Max Arnold.

“It was just the three of us signing autographs. They are all really friendly and we get treated like actual players. We get hospitality and tickets. We’re treated so well.”

But Bytheway hasn’t reached this stage through luck. As strange as it sounds, he’s worked hard and trained to become one of the world’s best FIFA gamers.

And he had an invaluable piece of advice for any aspiring gamer.

Bytheway has some important advice

“I started playing my mates and I had one friend who I'd play a lot who would beat me at the start but as we gradually played more I beat him all the time," he said.

“I started playing online more and gradually going through the divisions, and I decided I wanted something more challenging.

“I started looking online for leagues and found one with hundreds of people. In one of my first games I matched with the guy who was first in the ladder and ended up beating him.

“It was at that moment I started thinking that I was maybe good at this game, that was what got me into the world of eSports.

“It's easier now than it's ever been. I stumbled into it without even knowing, but now even in the game you can see you can qualify for live events.

“You've got to put the time in. People want to get good but aren't putting the time in or when they start losing or have a rough patch, they just quit.

“It's really through those moments you learn from your mistakes. You just have to put it right and learn from your loses.”

So, there you go. If you want to become a profession FIFA player, don’t give up.

