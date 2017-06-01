In today's digital age, it's best to assume that every action you take is being filmed by someone. Even if your job requires that you wear a giant baseball on your head, you're being watched.

Mr. Met found that out the hard way on Wednesday night during the New York Mets' game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Now the usually lovable mascot is in trouble, with the team being forced to apologize for his actions during last night's game.

As you can see in the video below, while Mr. Met is heading out onto the field, a fan says something to him and the mascot responds by turning around and giving the person - who, of course, was filming the encounter - the finger:

As many have pointed out, Mr. Met only has a thumb and three fingers on each hand, so he technically doesn't have a "middle" finger, but the intention behind the gesture was still quite clear.

What exactly the fan said to the person in the Mr. Met costume wasn't captured by the video (of course), so the reason for his actions will likely never be known. Thus, the team issued a statement apologizing for the mascot's actions late on Wednesday night, saying they'll deal with any further punishment internally.

"We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the Mets later said in a statement on Twitter. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."

According to an ESPN.com report, the team employee wearing the costume will no longer be allowed to do so in the future.

To make matters worse, the Mets lost the game 7-1, watching as starting pitcher Jacob deGrom gave up all seven runs in only four innings of work, walking five hitters and allowing two home runs.

After the game, deGrom took the blame for the loss, calling his short outing a disaster and discussing the control issues that plagued him all night (via ESPN.com):

"I was just bad tonight. Honestly, terrible," he said. "I couldn't throw the ball where I wanted to, falling over hard to the third-base side. Tonight is on me."

With the loss, the Mets fell to 23-28 on the season, but somehow still find themselves in second place in the terrible National League East division. Though they trail the first-place Washington Nationals by 9.5 games already, they're still one game ahead of the third-place Atlanta Braves, who currently sport a record of 22-29.

