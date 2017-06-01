David Luiz is one of the more extravagant players in world football, but there is no denying the talent that he is.

The Brazilian defender is fresh off of winning the Premier League after his first season back at Chelsea, but his first spell at the club will take some living up to.

The former Benfica centre-back won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League during his first spell at Stamford Bridge and departed for a new adventure with Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 for £50 million.

He won all four domestic trophies during his first season in the French capital and, wouldn't you know it, in 2015 he would meet his old club Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16.

After drawing 1-1 at the Parc de Princes in the first leg, PSG travelled to London knowing they needed to score at least once to stay in the tie.

Ahead of the game, Luiz had promised Chelsea fans that if he had scored, he would not celebrate.

"If I score for PSG it will be nice," he told a news conference on the eve of the game in Paris. "I want to do my best for my team but if I score against Chelsea I don't celebrate out of respect."

So, of course, he would score a vital goal in the 86th minute that squared things up at 1-1 and eventually, PSG went through on the away goals rule thanks to a 2-2 draw. His reaction was not the muted one he promised - take a look:

After the game, the former Blues favourite gathered his composure and insisted that he did not mean to react the way he did and his emotions simply took over.

"It was good for me to score. I said before I didn't celebrate but there as so much emotion I cannot control (it) and sorry because I celebrated because of the emotion but I am so happy to qualify."

How can you say mad at Luiz? Well, most Chelsea fans didn't and welcomed him back to the club last summer in a £34 million deal.

Luiz has publicly stated that he took a pay cut to ensure he could return to Chelsea and in today's game, if that doesn't show that someone loves a club, we don't know what does.

