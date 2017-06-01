At the fourth attempt, Geoge Groves finally became a world champion last Saturday after he defeated Fedor Chudinov for the WBA (Super) super-middleweight title.

Until then, Groves was arguably most famous for his two bouts with Carl Froch, one of which drew over 80,000 to Wembley.

But now that Saint George have achieved his dream, he's not looking to rest on his laurels. Now that he is the champ, unifying the division is in his sights.

Groves said: “I’ve spent three years chasing fights to get to here, and now I’m just going to let the phone ring. And I’m sure it will ring.

“There are plenty of people now that want a crack and to take what I’ve got.

“I’m 29-years-old now and I don’t feel old but all my sparring partners are younger, all the prospects are younger, so now you look at things from a different perspective.

“You look at it as: ‘people are after me’. Of course I’d love to unify and that will be the next goal.

However, he may have to wait a while until his first title defence after it emerged Groves suffered a broken jaw during his big win.

Incredibly, Groves insists he fought on for three rounds with a broken jaw before managing to stop Chudinov in the sixth and he has now had an operation to correct the injury.

"#PreOpPic It turns out my Russian mate Chudinov only went and broke my jaw in the 3rd round on Saturday, that or broke it from over smiling since! #BoxingProblems #WorthIt."

Speaking of unifying the division, Groves has got boxing fans excited with talk that he might take on James DeGale again for his strap - a man he has already beaten.

“To do so I’ll have to fight the likes of James DeGale and the rest of it, but right here and now I’m just going to enjoy this belt for a little bit.”

It's clear that Groves fears no one and if a broken jaw cannot stop him, that's a bad omen for his challengers.

