WWE legend reveals his pick for Extreme Rules main event winner

The WWE has a big main event on the docket for this weekend.

A Fatal Five Way match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt is set to main event this weekend's (Sun. June 4, 2017) Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV). The winner of the bout is expected to go on to the WWE's Great Balls Of Fire PPV and challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

Lesnar won the title back at WrestleMania 33 after he defeated Goldberg in a great back-and-forth battle.

Of the five top Superstars involved in the match, Roman Reigns comes off of a great program with Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe are currently embroiled in a heated rivalry, Finn Balor is attempting to regain the Universal Title he never lost, and Bray Wyatt is trying to find his place on Monday nights as a top star.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his blog on his JR's BBQ website to comment on this weekend's massive main event and even offered his prediction as to who will walk away victorious. When it's all said and done, "Good Ole' JR" says he believes that former NXT and Universal Champion Finn Balor will walk away as the victor:

"Enjoyed the two main event bouts including Reigns vs Rollins and the 3-Way between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt, which all seemed to deliver as expected Monday night.

"These five will seemingly be counted on to deliver a strong, show closing presentation on Sunday night on the WWE Network during Extreme Rules from Baltimore.

"As I said on this week's Ross Report Podcast, I see Finn Balor winning the main event Sunday at Extreme Rules which earns him a title bout with Brock Lesnar. Good luck on that one, Lad."

If Balor is, in fact, the man who walks away victorious this weekend, it should be interesting to see how he fares in the ring with a man the size of Brock Lesnar. Balor is a bit on the smaller side when you pair him up against his fellow Superstars, but that hasn't stopped him from overcoming the likes of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns during in-ring competition.

