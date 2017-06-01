When Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors last offseason, it shook up the entire NBA universe. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star joined forces with Steph Curry and a Warriors team that won an NBA-record 73 games during the 2015-16 regular season.

Durant signed a two-year deal with Golden State, but he has an opt out clause he will likely exercise this offseason, making him a free agent yet again.

However, regardless of whether the Warriors win this year's NBA title or not, it sounds like KD wants to stay in the Bay Area.

According to an ESPN.com report, Durant may be willing to take less than a max contract - perhaps something similar to the two-year deal with an opt-out clause that he currently holds - to stay with Golden State.

With Curry, the team's star point guard, set to receive a huge contract extension this offseason, Durant taking a lesser deal would allow the Warriors to keep more of their core players together for another year.

The Warriors will also need to make decisions on players like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston this offseason, but they'll have room to offer a guy like Iggy a "Bird rights" deal to keep him around.

Durant would hardly be the first superstar to do something like this, as LeBron James did it for a few years in both Miami and Cleveland. In the NFL, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has famously restructured his contract several times to allow the team to keep other players.

Plus, Durant would only have to sacrifice around $4 million to stay with the team - a significant amount, to be sure, but not a deal-breaking total when you're still in line to make about $28 million.

The report states that Durant loves living in the Bay Area and his business, the appropriately named Durant Company, has laid down its roots in the area.

On the court, it seems KD is comfortable, too. This year, he averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He appeared in 62 games, missing some time with a knee injury following the All-Star break.

He's been a big part of why the Warriors have started the 2017 NBA Playoffs with an unblemished 12-0 record, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. If Golden State goes on to win its second title in three years, Durant will be a huge reason why.

If he comes back to the Warriors next season and beyond, the rest of the league should be very worried.