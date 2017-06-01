This past Monday's episode of RAW presented the WWE Universe with one of the worst segments they've seen in some time.

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss hosted a "This Is Your Life" segment for her opponent this weekend at Extreme Rules, Bayley. The segment involved Bliss bringing back some people from Bayley's past, and things got interesting, to say the least.

The segment kicked off with Bliss going through a variety of props she had laid out on a table, including Bayley's high school yearbook in which she was voted 'Most Likely To Apologize.' Then Bliss spoke to Bayley's former teacher, Mrs. Flapper, who revealed that Bayley was a great student who always sat in the front of her class - next to her father.

Apparently, Bayley's father had to accompany her to school because she couldn't be away from him for too long without crying.

Then Bliss moved on to Bayley's former best friend from school, who revealed that Bayley was a good friend and a nice person, however, she always let other people take advantage of her because of her niceness. She also revealed that Bayley never wanted to go out either because she wanted to stay home and watch wrestling.

And finally, what was probably the most cringe-worthy part of the whole ordeal, Bliss spoke to Bayley's ex-boyfriend. He stated that Bayley was a nice girl but revealed that he only got with her to get close to Bayley's former best friend, who was standing next to him.

After a few exchanges of lines and bad acting, the pair then began to viciously make out with one another.

The crowd in attendance was completely turned off to the whole segment and didn't really react to it, with even RAW commentator Booker T calling it "hard to watch" at one point. The WWE must have sympathized with the WWE Universe's feelings on the segment because they have virtually deleted any evidence that it ever occurred.

All references to the segment were deleted from the company's Twitter page and YouTube channel. The only video that remains is the footage of Bliss beating down Bayley after the segment was over.

