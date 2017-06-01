GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The five 2008 UCL winners who won't be playing for Man Utd for Carrick's testimonial

It isn't just Manchester United fans who have been looking forward to Michael Carrick's testimonial this weekend.

As if the thought of bringing the 2008 Champions League winning side back together wasn't exciting enough, the list of names that will feature for Harry Redknapp's 'All-Stars' team is pretty decent too.

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Owen and Clarence Seedorf are just a few of the big names set to feature, Richard Garcia - formerly of Hull and West Ham - is signed up too.

Nevertheless, not quite the whole band from Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering team from nine years ago will be reunited.

Some United supporters will have probably noticed that there are a few major (and minor) absentees who featured during the 2007/08 campaign from the line ups.

Here are the five players who will not participate and why:

Cristiano Ronaldo

As soon as the game was announced there would have been a huge portion of Man United fans hoping it would see Ronaldo play in a red shirt one more time.

Unfortunately, though, Ronaldo has the small matter of a Champions League final to play in on the previous evening.

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It would still be nice to see him make an appearance (even from the stands) while he is in the UK, however.

Carlos Tevez

The Argentine forward, who started up front in the win over Chelsea, was asked to play by Carrick.

But Tevez will be in action for Shanghai Shenhua against Tianjin Teda tomorrow.

That might be a blessing in disguise for Tevez, however, as his controversial exit from United to join Man City will live long in the memory of many supporters.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHENHUA

Nani

Nani only just turned 30 last November so still has a few years at the top level to go yet.

And that is part of the reason he can't play either as Portugal are playing in a friendly against Cyprus on Saturday.

Anderson

Still considered one of Sir Alex Ferguson's biggest flops, Anderson is probably one player supporters aren't too disappointed won't be featuring.

The Brazilian midfielder is now knocking around for Cortiba back in his home country and unfortunately, has a match on the day before Carrick's big day.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

John O'Shea

O'Shea was an unused substitute in Moscow but is still fondly thought of by most United supporters.

He is another one on international duty. The 36-year-old will not play for the Republic of Ireland in Mexico on Friday but is expected to feature in their game against Uruguay two days later.

