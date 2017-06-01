AJ Styles talks surprising influence for Shinsuke Nakamura's gimmick

The highly anticipated debut of Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster arrived two nights after WrestleMania 33 when the former NXT champion debuted on SmackDown Live.

The King of Strong Style has since gone on to successfully win his first match on a WWE pay-per-view when he defeated Dolph Ziggler at Backlash last month. He has now moved on into a program with Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles for Money in the Bank.

All six superstars will be involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 18, with the winner having a contract to cash in at any time for a world title shot. Some of the superstars in the match already know each other quite well.

Styles is one of those superstars as him and Nakamura have wrestled each other before while they were both part of New Japan Pro Wrestling. During an interview on Rock 100.5's Bailey And Southside in Atlanta, Georgia, The Phenomenal talked about his fellow SmackDown Live superstar and the influences behind his unique gimmick.

The former WWE champion said that the former NXT champion drew influences for his gimmick from iconic pop star Michael Jackson.

Styles said, according to Wrestling Inc: "He's a different cat. There's no doubt about it. He's a big Michael Jackson fan and you can see that. His performance, everything he does, he's Michael Jackson, but he's a heck of an athlete. He's an MMA guy, he knows his stuff and he will kick your head off. That's legit.

"He fought in mixed martial arts, so the guy knows what he's doing, so he's kind of a bad dude despite the fact that his stuff is Michael Jackson and that doesn't come off as very intimidating, but it isn't a laughing matter when he puts that boot up against your face."

A lot of fans want The Phenomenal One to take on The King of Strong Style, and Styles has said the match is bound to happen at some point.

The former WWE champion said: "Well, I can tell you there [are] a lot of people that want to see Nakamura, Shinsuke Nakamura, and myself in the ring. We've done it before for a different company, but never in the WWE. I think something like that is going to happen. It has to."

Speculation at the moment has suggested an eventual feud between Styles and Nakamura will take place next year, culminating with a WWE championship match between the two at WrestleMania 34. If this is true, WWE fans have a lot to look forward to in 2018.

Would you like to see AJ Styles face Shinsuke Nakamura?

