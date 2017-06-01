If you thought that Dani Alves was taking a step down by leaving Barcelona last summer, you were very much mistaken.

The Brazilian left Barca for the Old Lady after becoming disillusioned with life at Camp Nou. And it seems Alves has taken his incredible knack of winning trophies with him to Italy.

Alves and his Juve teammates have already won Serie A and Coppa Italia and have reached the Champions League final - knocking out Barcelona in the process.

His performances this season have led to football fans scratching their heads, wondering why on earth Barcelona allowed him to leave.

Alves spent eight seasons at Barca, winning six La Ligas and three Champions League trophies. But reports suggested that the relationship between Alves and his former club had deteriorated and that was the reason behind his departure.

However, that's not to say that Alves no longer has a place in his heart for Barcelona.

That’s because Alves has told the story of what he did when Barcelona played Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Barca had trailed 4-0 from the first-leg but scored twice in injury-time at the Camp Nou to win 6-1 and progress to the next round.

It was incredible.

What Alves did when Barca beat PSG

And Alves remembers exactly what he was doing that night.

"Three months ago, when Barcelona made their incredible comeback against Paris St.-Germain in the Champions League, I was watching every moment from my couch. You might think from reading the newspapers that I was hoping my old club would lose,” he wrote on The Players Tribune.

"But when my brother Neymar scored that beautiful free kick? I jumped up from my couch and was screaming at the television.

"Vamoooooooos!

"And when Sergi Roberto performed a miracle in the 95th minute? Like every other Barca fan in the world, I was going absolutely crazy. Because the truth is that Barcelona is still in my blood.

"Was I disrespected by the board of directors before I left the club last summer? Absolutely. That is simply how I feel, and you can never tell me any different.

"But you cannot play for a club for eight years, and achieve everything that we did, and not have that club in your heart forever. Managers, players and board members come and go. But Barca will never go away."

So it seems that Barcelona still has a place in Alves’ heart, despite his unceremonious departure.

