Vince McMahon is looking crazily jacked in recent gym photo

Vince McMahon may be 71-years-old, but that doesn't mean he's not still going hard in the weight room.

"The Chairman Of The Board" established Titan Sports back in 1980 and laid the groundwork for the powerhouse that would become the WWE. He then broke the unspoken rule of poaching other talents from different territories, as well as promoting outside of his territory as well.

Due to the rapid expansion of the WWE (WWF at the time), McMahon was able to transcend his product into a national phenomenon and landed shows at venues such as the iconic Madison Square Garden. MSG even played host to the first ever WrestleMania back in 1985.

Article continues below

Things really began to kick off when McMahon introduced the Attitude Era, which is still considered by many to be the greatest era in professional wrestling history. Storylines were edgier, WWE writers weren't afraid to push the envelope, and some of the biggest stars of all time reigned supreme during the same era.

McMahon also solidified himself as an on-screen character as well, aside from running things from the WWE offices, as he entered into a great rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is considered to be one of the greatest rivalries of all time.

Article continues below

Today, McMahon has taken a step back from being active on WWE TV and primarily does his work backstage as he helps create the stars of tomorrow. Although most of his work is done in the office nowadays, that doesn't mean McMahon doesn't like to put in work in the weight room as well.

"The Genetic Jackhammer" certainly loves to keep up with his physique, as he was on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Magazine back in March of 2006. McMahon was pictured in a gym this past Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia after a workout, looking insanely ripped. The chairman's ridiculous arms and showing off of his veins rivals that of current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

You can check out the picture of a ripped McMahon here below:

Despite being at 71 years of age, McMahon still seems to be in tremendous shape, leaving one to wonder if a possible in-ring return could be in the WWE boss' future.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's recent picture from inside the gym? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms