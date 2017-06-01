Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James and Richard Jefferson.

Richard Jefferson and Cavaliers bench yells this at LeBron's would-be defenders

After his playing days, it seems like Richard Jefferson has a nice starter career as a podcaster.
The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward has been hosting the Road Trippin' with RJ and Channing podcast with fellow reserve Channing Frye this season, generating headlines.

Their latest notable exchange occurred in this episode and detailed some helpless experiences for Cleveland's Eastern Conference Finals opponents from the Boston Celtics.

It's the retelling of what the Cavs bench has to say when the bigger, faster, stronger and more talented LeBron James takes a smaller defender down in the post.

Not only is the defender probably going to get scored on, but this is what he has to hear:

"Whenever LeBron backs down a smaller defender on the block our entire bench just starts yelling 'Get that baby out the street!' and 'Who's baby is that?'" Jefferson said on the podcast.

It's a reference to an old Dave Chappelle stand-up bit about Washington, D.C. from 2000, the hilarious "Killin' Them Softly."

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

Chappelle talked about how his limousine driver took him to the ghetto unexpectedly at 3 in the morning.

The limo driver pulled up in front of a project housing complex, and Dave said he saw all the telltale signs of the projects.

“I have to look around and see if I can see some landmarks, and figure out where I’m at,” Dave recalled. “I look out the window… there was a… baby standing out on the corner…”

There's a similar amount of helplessness with the baby on the corner at 3 a.m. as there is with smaller players trying to stop a LeBron back-down.

Jefferson detailed how the taunts worked on Boston forward Gerald Green: "It really pisses off the defender. Gerald Green really got hot after that."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The distraction certainly worked on Green, who played just 55 minutes in the five-game series, taking a DNP ("Did Not Play") in Game 4, after playing more than 20 minutes four times early on in the playoffs, including starting four games against the Chicago Bulls in the first round.

When Green did play against Cleveland, his numbers were ugly, registering a -11 for his plus-minus score for the series.

LeBron, meanwhile, did not struggle, despite probably slipping a laugh every once in a while from the bench's jokes.

For the series, James scored 29.6 points per game, 6.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds and was his dominant self, leading the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for the third straight year - the seventh year a LeBron-led team won the Eastern Conference.

