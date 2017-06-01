GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vince McMahon could do major WWE Network appearance

Vince McMahon could be getting ready to make a big appearance on the WWE Network.

Recently, the WWE has had great success with its original Table For 3 program on the WWE Network, in which three legends from the history of the professional wrestling industry sit down for a meal to discuss their journeys through the business and tell some stories. Some of the biggest names in WWE have already appeared on the show, such as AJ Styles, Edge, Christian, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, Shawn Michaels, and many more.

It appears as though there's a possibility that "The Chairman Of The Board" could be making an appearance on the program as well.

Per a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are discussing the possibility of having McMahon do the show because he typically draws big numbers whenever he's involved on a WWE Network program. He doesn't do appearances for the network often, however, he did appear on an episode of Steve Austin's podcast which aired on the Network and performed well.

If McMahon does decide to appear on Table For 3, one of the more interesting aspects of his appearance will be who he is paired up with for the show. Could we possibly get a conversation between McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Paul Heyman? The three men who owned WWE, WCW, and ECW, the biggest promotions during the Attitude Era.

Or possible a McMahon family dinner, as Vince, Shane and Stephanie McMahon discuss what it's like to be the premiere name in the professional wrestling industry. Or perhaps a reunion between Vince and his former 'stooges' Pat Patterson and Jerry Brisco who used to be Vince's right-hand men.

Regardless of who McMahon is paired with, we're certain to get a great conversation out of "The Genetic Jackhammer." Obviously, fans would be more excited to hear from McMahon, Bischoff, and Heyman to get the three's thoughts on their rivalry throughout the years in which they attempted to put each other out of business - a battle Vince ultimately won.

It should be interesting to see what McMahon has to say in a potential Table For 3 appearance and fans will certainly be listening closely.

What are your thoughts on McMahon possibly joining Table For 3 on the WWE Network?

