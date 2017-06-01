Jinder Mahal is the WWE Champion of the world and he's looking to solidify himself as a legitimate champion.

Mahal defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last month for the WWE strap with some help from the Singh Brothers, as Orton became distracted with unleashing some punishment on Mahal's goons since they were interfering in the match. When Orton wasn't paying attention, Mahal snuck up from behind and hit Orton with his finisher before getting the three count.

The WWE Universe was shocked, to say the least, when Mahal's hand was raised at the end of the night. Fan reactions in the crowd ranged from anger to pure disbelief.

Now Mahal is set to make his first title defense at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) later this month in a rematch against Orton. It should be interesting to see how long the WWE allows Mahal's reign to go on, seeing as it is widely believed that the title was placed on him to draw more of an audience from the Indian market.

Mahal recently did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about becoming WWE champ and was asked about being a key factor in bringing the WWE to India. The WWE Champ said that he's feeling the pressure to be the one to help bring the WWE to his native land:

"Yes, definitely, WWE is looking to expand in India. It already has a huge presence in India.

"So I believe, alongside other Indian Superstars like the Singh Brothers, Akam in NXT, Lovepreet (Kishan Raftar), I think the more Indian wrestlers come, the bigger the Indian audience becomes, the bigger the WWE Universe in India becomes, which I think would be a great thing because our Indian fans are very passionate.

"I would love to do more live shows in India – because I know the last two shows in Delhi last year were a huge success, they were both sold out.

"I would love to see WWE all across India, in Punjab, Mumbai and Delhi."

When asked who he'd like to face off against as a 'dream opponent,' Mahal admitted that he'd like to knock off Brock Lesnar and solidify himself as a legitimate world champion:

"I think my dream opponent is Brock Lesnar. Imagine that match – Champion vs Champion, WWE Champion vs Universal Champion.

"He is my dream opponent because if I can knock off Brock Lesnar that would truly solidify me… I’m the best and let the world know that the WWE Champion is better than Universal Champion."

What are your thoughts on a potential match-up between Jinder Mahal and Brock Lesnar?

