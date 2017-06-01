GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lukaku.

Two Premier League clubs are interested in Romelu Lukaku - despite his ridiculous price-tag

After another 25 Premier League goals for Romelu Lukaku, Everton face an almighty fight on their hands to keep hold of him.

The Belgian striker has often spoken publicly of his desire to play Champions League football and the 24-year-old is reaching the peak of his career.

And there will no doubt be plenty of top European clubs interested in him in the coming months.

But Everton won’t let their star man leave easily and, according to The Times, have slapped a £100 million price tag on the forward.

Crazy.

That valuation will probably put off many clubs but the same report suggests that there are still two sides sniffing around.

Two clubs still interested

They are Chelsea and Manchester United.

Both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are willing to splash the cash to sign Lukaku as they seek to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

And Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, has admitted that Everton have made a promise to his client if “certain clubs” come calling this summer.

Everton v Watford - Premier League

Everton's promise

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE

If United or Chelsea are one of those “certain” clubs, then Lukaku could well be on the move.

The Toffees may need to lower the £100m transfer fee, though.

United and Chelsea are keen

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to leave United when his contract expires this summer due to his knee ligament injury, Mourinho will be looking to replace him. In fact, the Portuguese boss is so desperate to replace him that he has dropped interest in Antoine Griezmann to sign a centre-forward. Lukaku could be that man.

As for Chelsea, there is uncertainty surrounding their main forward, Diego Costa. With Michy Batshuayi failing to provide Costa with competition throughout the campaign, Conte knows he needs more options going forward if the Blues are to retain their Premier League crown.

