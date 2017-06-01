GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Del Potro comforts a tearful Almagro.

Juan Martin del Potro shows great sportsmanship during match with Nicolas Almagro

Juan Martin del Potro consoled an emotional Nicolas Almagro after the Spaniard was forced to quit the match in the third set in their French Open tie due to a knee injury.

The two were facing off in the second round at Roland-Garros where they shared the first and second sets 6-3, with Argentine Del Potro taking the first.

After Almagro took the second set, the match was evenly poised at 1-1 in the third, when the 31-year-old's recurring knee problems struck again.

Once he realised that he could no longer continue, Almagro collapsed to the floor and began to cry on court.

Del Potro then hopped over the net to console his frustrated and deeply emotional opponent.

Take a look at the beautiful moment:


Knee problems had previously forced the veteran out of a match against Rafa Nadal at last month’s Rome Masters, and his Almagro simply couldn’t hide his disappointment.

Del Potro is no stranger to injury problems himself. He was competing in his first French Open tournament since 2012 following a series of injuries over the years, and was visibly sympathetic to Almagro’s situation, putting an arm around him, offering him words of support as well as fetching him some water.

The World No 30 even packed his opponent’s bag for him whilst the crowd began to voice their support for the upset Spaniard.

After the match, Del Potro tweeted: “I wish you a speedy recover, I can imagine what you are feeling. Stay strong.”


Initially, it appeared that Del Potro was struggling with his fitness in the first set, but he managed to outlast his opponent, who had come through a four-set victory against Marcos Baghdatis in the first round, seemingly unscathed.

Del Potro will face world no. 1 Andy Murray in the third round after the Brit came from a set down to beat Martin Klizan.

Great Britain v Argentina: Davis Cup Semi Final 2016 - Day Two
Nicolas Almagro has previously managed to reach four Grand Slam quarterfinals in his career, three of which have come at Roland-Garros.

Del Potro, who won his one and only Grand Slam, the US Open back in 2009, has previously only managed to reach the semi-final of the French Open, which he also managed in 2009.

Topics:
Juan Martin Del Potro
Rafael Nadal
Andy Murray
Tennis
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
French Open

