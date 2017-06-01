Twelve months on and Barcelona's decision to let Dani Alves leave the club last season looks even more bewildering.

After eight trophy-laden years at the Camp Nou, the Brazilian full-back moved to Juventus on a free transfer.

As transfer business goes, that has got to be one of the worst pieces in Barcelona's recent history.

Article continues below

Throughout his first season at the Old Lady, Alves has reminded everyone why he is still considered one of the best right-backs in the world.

But it's clear the Brazilian still holds an affinity for his old club.

Article continues below

He has been reflecting on his departure and some of his most memorable highlights in a column for The Players Tribune.

And he speaks particularly highly about his old manager Pep Guardiola during one section.

The 34-year-old recalled what will be right up there as one of his career highlights - beating Real Madrid 5-0 in 2010.

Goals from Xavi, Pedro, David Villa and Jeffren made Jose Mourinho suffer the biggest defeat of his managerial career.

And Alves has revealed what Guardiola had said prior to kick off to inspire such an incredible result.

"He is a genius. I'll say it again: a genius. Pep would tell you exactly how everything was going to happen in a match before it even happened.

"For example, the game against Real Madrid in 2010, when we won 5-0. Pep told us before the match, 'Today, you're going to play like the football is a ball of fire. It never stays at your feet. Not even a half second. If you do that, there will be no time for them to pressure us. We will win easily.'

"The sensation when we left every one of his pre-match talks was like we were already up 3-0. We were so empowered, so prepared, that it felt like we were already winning."

Guardiola had a mixed first season in English football. Manchester City finished third but fell way behind eventual champions Chelsea and failed to win a single trophy.

But if his early summer business is anything to go by, the Sky Blues look like they could well be contenders for the title next term.

Should they fall on difficult times, though, Alves also revealed Guardiola's bizarre way of coming up with ideas during a match.

He added: "The funniest thing was if we came in at half-time and the game wasn't going well. Pep would sit down and rub his forehead. You know how he rubs his head? You've seen it, right? Like he's massaging his brain, searching for the genius to come to him.

"He would do this right in front of us in the dressing room. Then, like magic, it would come to him. Bang! 'We will do this, this and this, and then this is how we will score.' Then he would jump up and start barking out instructions, drawing maths and figures on the board.

"So we would go out, and we would do this, this and this. And that's how we would score. It was crazy. Pep was the first coach in my life who showed me how to play without the ball. And he wouldn't just demand that his players change their game, he would sit us down and show us why he wanted us to change with statistics and video."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms