WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) is this weekend and what an event the promotion has in store for the WWE Universe.

The event will go down on Sunday (June 4, 2017) from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and has matches such as a Steel Cage Match, Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match, and a Fatal Five Way Match to determine the No. 1-contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Title at Great Balls Of Fire. That match will feature some of the WWE's biggest names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt.

In honor of this weekend's Extreme Rules event, let's take a look back at some of the most Extreme moments in WWE history. So without further ado ladies and gentleman, here are the top five Extreme moments in WWE history:

5. The Big Show chokeslams John Cena through a stage light

At Backlash of 2009, Edge defeated John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion thanks to some help from The Big Show. Cena had won the title that year at WrestleMania 25 after defeating Edge and Show in a Triple Threat Match.

Edge rematched Cena at Backlash in a Last Man Standing Match for the title, and just before Cena could hit the Attitude Adjustment on Edge on the entrance ramp, The Big Show emerged and Chokeslamed Cena through a stage light.

4. Shane McMahon jumps off Hell In A Cell

Last year Shane McMahon made his return to the WWE and sought control of Monday Night RAW in an attempt to put the WWE back on track. Vince McMahon then put Shane in a Hell In A Cell Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, willing to grant his son his wish if he could overcome "The Deadman" at Mania.

McMahon came up just short of the victory, but that doesn't meet "Shane O'Mac" didn't put up a fight. At one point he attempted to jump on Taker, who was laid on the announce table, from the top of the Cell, but Taker moved out of the way at the last second:

3. Shane McMahon jumps off jumbotron

Shane makes the list once again, but this time in his younger days when he was feuding with The Big Show. Back in 2001 at Backlash Shane took on Show in a Last Man Standing Match, and McMahon emerged victorious with some help from Test.

Show got laid out on the ground by Test, who held him down while Shane climbed the jumbotron. McMahon then decided to dive off of the top of the titantron and deliver an elbow to Show, who stayed down for the 10 count.

2. Jeff Hardy Swanton Bombs Bubba Ray Dudley off ladder

Back in 2000 at WrestleMania 16, a Triangle Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles was held between then-champions The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian. With three of the greatest tag teams of all time competing, they certainly put on a match for the ages.

At one point in the match, Jeff Hardy took to the top of a ladder as Bubba Ray Dudley was placed on a table. Hardy then delivered an awesome Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

1. The Undertaker throws Mick Foley off Hell In A Cell

The Undertaker shocked the WWE Universe with what he did to Mankind at the WWE's King Of The Ring PPV back in 1998. Taker and Mankind met inside Hell In A Cell in one of the last matches of the night, and what many thought would be the last match of Mick Foley's career after what happened to him.

Just after the start of the match, Mankind invited Taker to the top of the cell to begin their brawl there. After a nice back-and-forth, Taker wobbled Foley, grabbed ahold of him, and launched him off of the cell and through the announce table on the ground.

