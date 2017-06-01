Following on from another impressive season at the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is once again at the centre of all transfer talk regarding a mega-money move this summer.

It’s been a tough week for der BVB as it was revealed that Marco Reus suffered a knee ligament tear as his injury woes continue, head coach Thomas Tuchel finally parted ways with the club and they now face the prospect of losing the Gabon star in the coming months.

PSG INTEREST

After finishing the Bundesliga season with 31 goals – just one ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski – it’s been reported that Paris Saint-Germain have launched a huge €70 million (£60.8 million) offer to bring him to the French capital.

Talks were reportedly ongoing between both sides, according to Yahoo Sports, as Unai Emery’s side look to bring in reinforcements after suffering a disappointing campaign in Ligue 1 where they finished second; eight points behind AS Monaco.

Over the past few days, all of the talk seems to be revolving around how much money the big spending PSG will throw at Dortmund and Aubameyang, with BeIN Sports reporting that president Nasser Al Khelafi spoke directly on the phone to the Gabonese international, while they also claimed that an offer worth €14 million per year had been offered to wave off any other interest from other big spenders – such as clubs in China.

However, in an interesting turn of events, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorg has revealed that despite the speculation, there hasn’t been any offer from PSG or any other club to sign Aubameyang.

NO OFFERS

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Zorc admitted: “We haven’t received a single offer from any club on this planet.”

With money proving to be no issue for Les Parisiens, it could prove to be a long summer as they look to make another big addition to the star-studded squad, in the hope of wrangling the league title away from Leonardo Jardim’s men.

Dortmund could be in for a massive headache too, as they look to bring in a new coach to replace Tuchel while fending off any interest in Aubameyang who currently has a contract until June 2020.

The side has previously acknowledged that should a big offer come in for him, then they’d have no choice but to cash-in and it seems as if PSG still look to be the frontrunners, even if an official bid hasn’t been made.

