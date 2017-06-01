It’s hard to keep up with Manchester United’s pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

The Atletico Madrid star fuelled the rumour that he will end up at Old Trafford when he insisted he was “ready to leave” Los Rojiblancos last week.

And on Wednesday, an interview where Griezmann receives a call from a person called ‘Jose’ left United supporters convinced that a deal had been agreed.

But latest reports claim that the Red Devils’ interest in the Atleti forward has cooled. According to BBC Sport, Jose Mourinho desires a main striker rather than a No.10, aware that he already has a number of players who can play the position.

This has left plenty scratching their heads. Griezmann has scored 85 goals in three seasons in Spain so there’s no question he can be United’s main goalscorer.

And, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future in doubt following his long-term knee injury, why can’t United buy a No.10 and a No.9 in the same window?

No doubt we haven’t heard the last of this.

Griezmann: 'It's not in my hands'

Griezmann insisted this week that his future remains in the hands of Atletico president Enrique Cerezo.

"I'm fine at my club. My agents are talking with Atletico, so we'll see what happens,” the France international told Minuto 0, per Goal.

"I'm going to make a decision this summer. As I said, I'm happy here. I've talked with my coach, Koke and [Diego] Godin. It's in the hands of the president. We'll see what happens."

Well, Griezmann won’t be leaving the Spanish capital if Cerezo gets his way.

"Griezmann will stay here,” Cerezo told Barca, via Sky Sports. “Not here at the Calderon, but at the Wanda."

Neville would love to see Griezmann at United

One man who would love to see Mourinho complete a deal for Griezmann is ex-United defender Gary Neville.

Neville spent his entire career at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League title eight times, and he no doubt wants to see his former team return to the top.

The Sky Sports pundit, along with fellow Class of ’92 graduates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, is also part of a group that owns Vanarama National League North side Salford City.

Neville and co. have already seen Salford promoted once since they took a 50 per cent stake in 2014 and, with nine players already signed in the offseason, there’s every chance the club will go up again next season.

Fan asked Neville if Salford might sign Griezmann

One fan asked Neville on Twitter if there was any chance of Salford signing Griezmann.

Neville has proven himself to be rather witty since his retirement and his response was rather humorous.

“We’ve enquired,” he joked.

One day perhaps, Gary.

