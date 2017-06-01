Antoine Griezmann admitted earlier this week that his future rests in the hands of Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo and no one else.

"I'm fine at my club. My agents are taking with Atletico, so we'll see what happens,” Griezmann said on Minuto 0, via Goal.

"I'm going to make a decision this summer. As I said, I'm happy here. I've talked with my coach, Koke and [Diego] Godin. It's in the hands of the president. We'll see what happens."

Well, Atleti president Cerezo is confident that Griezmann will ignore Manchester United’s advances and will stay in Spain, where Los Rojiblancos are planning for their first season at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

"Griezmann will stay here. Not here at the Calderon, but at the Wanda,” Cerezo told Spanish newspaper Marca, via Sky Sports.

Rumours that Griezmann was likely to end up at Old Trafford intensified when he rated the chances of the move happening at six out of 10.

The following day, he admitted he was ready to leave Atletico Madrid in a bid to win titles.

“If I have to move, it’s not a problem. It can be England, because it’s the trend, Germany, China or USA. I’m ready to go,” Griezmann said at the launch of his autobiography, Behind the Smile, via the Telegraph.

“I want to win titles. I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough anymore. That’s it. Winning titles is what I’m looking for this summer, when deciding my future.”

Fans believe Griezmann has made a decision

But Griezmann has thrown all talk that he could sign for United out of the window with his latest activity on social media.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to post a photo of himself celebrating in an Atletico Madrid shirt.

The caption read just four words: “Now more than ever #Atleti #AllTogether.”

It appears to be a clear sign of Griezmann pledging his allegiance to Atletico Madrid.

Here’s how Twitter has reacted.

