If there’s one player worrying about his future at Manchester United, it’s Luke Shaw.

His form over the course of the season has been well-documented, as have the comments made by Jose Mourinho as it was thought he could be made surplus to requirements once the summer transfer window opens.

NEW LEFT BACK?

If that was the case, then it was thought he’d be replaced by a senior left back, but a new rumour suggests he could still have a future at the club as it’s been reported by the Mirror that the Red Devils are eyeing up Fulham’s talented youngster, Ryan Sessegnon.

While it would mean Shaw has, even more, competition to nail down his place in the starting XI in the coming season, it seems unlikely that - should the Old Trafford outfit lure the England under-19 to the club - he’d be an instant regular in Mourinho’s plans.

In fact, the 17-year-old hasn’t even agreed on professional terms with the Cottagers, that’s despite making 25 appearances in the Championship and helping his side reach the play-offs where he scored seven goals in the league and the FA Cup.

However, it comes as no surprise that another top club is interested in his services as the same source is claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are also eager to bring in the sensational youngster.

SPURS INTEREST

They too may have their own issues in the left back position, as several outlets such as the Telegraph claimed that the Reds are currently the favourites to land Danny Rose, which would be a huge blow to Mauricio Pochettino as he aims to take the club on another Champions League adventure following their second-placed Premier League finish.

Although, the Argentinean will probably be hoping that Mourinho is somehow able to lure Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco and out of Manchester City’s clutches, as that could potentially ward off interest in Rose.

Assuming Fulham allow him to leave Craven Cottage, Sessegnon could have a difficult decision on his hands as the prospect of playing for Manchester United – who are now back in Europe’s elite competition – is something not many 17-year-olds would turn down – along with playing for a world class coach and alongside some of the best players around.

At the same time, seeing what Pochettino has done with other youngsters such as Dele Alli could convince him to firstly remain in London, and seeing them instantly break into the first team on a regular basis could tempt him to make that switch instead.

If he is able to leave, then the Mirror claims he could be available for a compensation fee or around £15 million.

Will Manchester United or Spurs succeed in signing Ryan Sessegnon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

