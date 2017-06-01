New York Mets baseball, ladies an gentlemen.

On Wednesday, it was beloved mascot Mr. Met flipping off fans and getting fired.

On Thursday, the batboys are standing in the way of the team getting their season on track.

In the fourth inning of the Mets game on Thursday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Sogard hit a foul ball in third base territory.

The ball was headed toward the third base dugout and Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores sought to go track it down for the catch.

That's when the Brewers batboy, hoping to get out of the way of the play, only put himself in position to ruin everything.

As he was trying squeeze by, the batboy hit Flores in the left catching elbow, pretty much assuring the third baseman would have no chance to catch the ball.

Hey, at least he tried.

The play was originally called interference Sogard was ruled out by the umpire. However, the umps then reversed the call to safe after deeming the contact to be accidental. One top of it all, the visiting batboy is usually employed by the home team, meaning the Mets had the kid on their payroll to mess up their fortunes for one play.

Manager Terry Collins was then tossed out of the game for arguing the reversed call.

Still, Sogard ended up hit into a double play on the ensuing at-bat, meaning no harm, no foul for the batboy, who hopefully doesn't suffer the same fate as Mr. Met and lose his job.

It's just another example of crazy times the Mets are living in. The team also had to suspend former ace Matt Harvey for missing a game this season while he reportedly out partying leading up to the game in question.

Here's the video of Wednesday night's incident with Mr. Met, which reportedly will got the person playing the mascot fired.

In between the foul lines, things haven't gone too much better for the Mets, who made the World Series in 2015, losing to the Kansas City Royals.

This year, the Mets entered play on Thursday five games under .500 at 23-28, trailing the first place Washington Nationals by 9.5 games in the National League East Division. The Nationals are threatening to make that "race" a non-existant one for most of the second half of the season.

The Mets are also currently 8 games behind the pace for the second wildcard spot in the NL playoffs, as well.

So, it looks like the negative headlines and crazy plays might be all for Mets fans to watch out as the season rolls on this summer.

