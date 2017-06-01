Novak Djokovic will take on Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

The world no.2 has looked impressive so far in the tournament, not dropping a set in wins over Marcel Granollers and Joao Sousa.

Harder tests are to come, of course. Djokovic will be aware that Rafael Nadal is playing some brilliant tennis right now.

Article continues below

But for now, Djokovic looks good. The Serb is playing his first tournament with Andre Agassi as his coach after sacking his entire coaching staff earlier in the month.

The 30-year-old admitted the decision to team up with Agassi came naturally to him after they had a phone call.

Article continues below

"He was always there and tried talking, praises and positive about me in general, which I appreciated very much,” Djokovic told reporters at Roland Garros, per tennis.com.

"After that, it evolved into a conversation that went for, you know, 45 minutes. You start talking about everything. Just, you know, one of these things where you feel, you know.

“You don't think with your mind so much, where you just feel that certain things are matching and certain people are matching, and just it felt so natural, felt so spontaneous."

Djokovic's lovely gesture for female players

Djokovic has also spoken about how Agassi will help to improve his life off the court.

And it seems as though the 12-time Grand Slam winner has arrived in Paris in kind mood, for he left a lovely surprise in the women’s locker room.

British number three Naomi Broady posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding two bouquets of roses that were left for the female players.

Broady wrote: “When Novak Djokovic surprises the women's locker room with two huge bouquets of beautiful roses, so you take them all home for yourself...just kidding. Merci Novak! 😁🌹”

Broady, 27, then joked that she the women are still awaiting bouquets from Andy Murray.

“Sir Andy Murray we’re now awaiting yours… 😉,” she added.

Hopefully the roses serve to lift Broady’s spirits. She and doubles partner Maria Sanchez were beaten by Martina Hingis and Yung Jan Chan today.

Who will win the French Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms