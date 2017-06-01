Gianluigi Buffon aims to capture his first Champions League medal this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales when his Juventus side aims to topple Real Madrid, and ensure the Spanish side doesn’t create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the title.

It’s certainly an intriguing clash, as the battle of the league champions has left many wanting Buffon to hold the prestigious trophy at least once in his illustrious career and even though he doesn’t seem to age at 39-years-old, it’s safe to assume it could be one of his final attempts.

SERIE A LEGEND

Gigi has only played for two professional clubs, as he joined Juventus in 2001 after making just under 170 appearances for Parma – making him one of the greatest players to not have played in other major leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, Buffon himself has revealed that clubs in England were interested in him and his career could have gone so differently had he jumped ship to either London or Manchester.

The Italian World Cup winner revealed that as he built a reputation for himself at Parma, Sir Alex Ferguson enquired about him as a long-term replacement for Peter Schmeichel at Manchester United while Arsene Wenger was interested in bringing him to Arsenal to replace David Seaman.

Article continues below

Gunners fans missed out, though, as the North London signed Jens Lehmann instead while United fans had to witness the likes of Fabien Barthez and Roy Carroll stand between the posts.

The red side of Manchester wasn’t the only possible destination either, as he went on to add that once Manchester City had been taken over by their current owners, they approached Juventus too.

THREE INTERESTED PL TEAMS

According to the Mirror, Buffon revealed: “From what I know, there have been three serious times when English clubs made an approach for me.

“Two of them were when I was a young player at Parma, and I know Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger asked about me – and then, when Manchester City was taken over, I know they approached Juventus.

“There are many reasons why none of the deals happened.

“Even though the Premier League is a special league, I have always wanted to stay loyal to Juventus.

“I have always been very successful here. I would not have changed anything.”

Now, Premier League fans can only wonder what would have been had Buffon left Serie A to ply his trade in England.

Did Gianluigi Buffon make the right decision by snubbing a move to the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms