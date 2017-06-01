Despite her recent legal troubles, UFC President Dana White says that Cris "Cyborg" Justino will still fight at the UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) which will go down on July 29th.

Cyborg is currently awaiting the results of the battery charges she was handed after punching fellow UFC fighter Angela Magana at the UFC fighter retreat last month. Magana had been taking personal shots at Cyborg on social media, and Justino had enough of it when she came face-to-face with Magana, as she punched her in the face.

UFC President Dana White was recently a guest on the UFC Unfiltered podcast and gave his opinion on the crazy situation (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“But here’s the thing; if you’re Cyborg, you go up and let her know how you feel. Say, ‘you said all this mean shit about me, here’s what I think about you.’ Boom, boom. You walk away.

"Or just stay away from her the whole retreat. Listen, I’m not sitting here like, ‘Mr. I take the high road,’ because I never take the fu*kin’ high road, but listen, assault is, you can’t go and assault somebody. You can’t do it.”

While a highly-anticipated light heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is expected to go down at the event, White insisted that Cyborg will be fighting on the card and she will be the main event - not the issue-riddled Jones:

“Cris Cyborg will fight in the main event, Cormier vs. Jon Jones. I’m working on it.”

It has been rumored as of late that Cyborg could be fighting former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano, a dream match for many hardcore mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, but White shot that idea down:

“No, Cat Zingano wants to, and we were looking at Cat Zingano, but Cat’s not ready physically.

"She still has some, she’s been out for awhile because she has some physical issues she was dealing with; she’s not gonna be ready.

"Oh, she wants the Cyborg fight. She wants it fight. Oh yeah, Cat’s tough, she’s fighter, she’s gritty.”

If Cyborg is to main event over a fight that has the magnitude of Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones, the opponent White is targeting for the Brazilian knockout artist must be a big name. Cyborg has been given less than equal competition, to say the least in her recent UFC run, and fans are dying to see the former Invicta FC featherweight champion fight someone on her level.

What are your thoughts on Cyborg main eventing over Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier? Let us know in the comments section!

