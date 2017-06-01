Chris Jericho is touring the United States with his band Fozzy, breaking away from the WWE for the time being as he resumes life as an actual rock star.

The Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla wrapped up an incredibly successful stretch with the WWE that came to an end on SmackDown Live, written off after Kevin Owens brutalized him to cap off their feud for the time being.

Jericho became one of the most over WWE superstars on the roster, seemingly incapable of doing anything to push fans away. He was arguably the most entertaining star on RAW, and fans can't wait to see him helping the blue brand when he comes back.

When he does return, though, it won't be a part-time role. Jericho spoke with Brandon Stroud of Uproxx and explained why he doesn't believe in being a part-time worker for the WWE. When asked if he'd be a part-timer who only works big events, Y2J made it clear that's not who he is.

"No, I won’t do it because that’s not the way it should be. When you’re there, you should go on the road. That’s how you help guys to learn. That’s how I got better. This whole year I got way better because of working with the younger guys, who then were learning from me as well," Jericho said.

"They need that. And it was a great year with just an awesome locker room, great people, lots of fun. I had as much fun out of the ring as I did in the ring. And in 2015, all I did was live events. I didn’t do TV at all. It’s like the anti-type Brock Lesnar. I wouldn’t have a problem doing that either. Maybe I’ll never go back on TV again. Maybe I’ll just do live events," Jericho told Stroud.

Jericho was also very non-committal about his future in the WWE, once again alluding to the fact that he may never wrestle again. It's hard to believe that would be the case, and it's much more likely he wants to keep fans on their toes for when he does make a full return.

Whenever that is - some WWE Live events in Japan are advertising Jericho as part of the card - will entirely be up to him.

"The good news is for me I can do what I want and they’ll take whatever Jericho I can give them, so there’s no reason for me to have to decide. When the time comes, when this album cycle is done and then Fozzy take another break or whatever it is that we’re doing, I’ll weigh my options.

"I’ll see what’s going on, I’ll see who’s around, and then we can go from there. And if not, like I said, it’s not a threat of like, “I’m gone.” But if I never had another match it wouldn’t bother me." Jericho said.

Fans won't like the sounds of that, but rest assured there's plenty of reason to believe that he still has a list to take care of.

