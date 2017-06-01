WWE Extreme Rules 2009: Where are the stars now?

WWE's second RAW exclusive pay-per-view since WrestleMania 33 takes place this weekend on June 4 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, that beginning Extreme Rules.

In the main event, a fatal five-way Extreme Rules match between Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt will take place to determine the number contender for the WWE Universal Championship. They will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the title at Great Balls of Fire.

It will be the ninth event under the Extreme Rules chronology, and a lot has changed since WWE's first Extreme Rules pay-per-view event back in 2009. Here is the list of matches that took place at the first Extreme Rules event on June 7 almost eight years ago, and where the superstars involved are now.

Dark Match - Mickie James and Kelly Kelly def. Beth Phoenix and Rosa Mendes

All four women have taken various paths since this match. Mickie James left the WWE a year later and wrestled on the independent circuit, including with TNA and Global Force Wrestling before returning to the WWE once more in 2016, where she is now part of Monday Night RAW.

Kelly Kelly and Beth Phoenix were both released from their contracts in 2012. Kelly Kelly left the company due to needing time off to heal a neck injury, while Phoenix left the company for family reasons. Both returned to the WWE in 2017, with Kelly Kelly returning as an ambassador while Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rosa Mendes was involved in various storylines before announcing her retirement from wrestling in February this year.

Kofi Kingston def. Montel Vontavious Porter, William Regal, and Matt Hardy - United States Championship

Kofi Kingston is still with the WWE today as part of The New Day on SmackDown Live. William Regal took a more backstage role from in-ring action in July 2014, becoming the NXT general manager.

MVP was released by request from the WWE in December 2010, where he has since gone on to wrestle on the independent circuit for TNA, NJPW, and most recently, Lucha Underground.

Matt Hardy was released by the WWE in October 2010 after he expressed his disinterest in the product on his YouTube channel. He wrestled on the independent circuit for TNA, ROH, OMEGA, Wrestle-1, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide before finally returning to WWE once more at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year alongside his brother Jeff.

Chris Jericho def. Rey Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship

Chris Jericho left the WWE in September 2010 to tour with his band Fozzy and so he could appear on the TV show Dancing With The Stars. He later returned to the company in January 2012 and had various feuds and championship pursuits before leaving once more in May this year to tour with and promote his new album with Fozzy.

Rey Mysterio stayed with the WWE for almost another six years after this match before leaving in February 2015 after his contract expired. He has since returned to the independent circuit where he has wrestled for AAA and Lucha Underground.

CM Punk def. Umaga

CM Punk left WWE and retired from wrestling in January 2014 due to creative differences and personal health issues. He has since gone on to pursue a career in MMA with UFC, losing his debut fight to Mickey Gall in September 2016.

This would end up being Umaga's last WWE match as he was released from his contract the day after Extreme Rules after violating the company's wellness policy for the second time and refusing to take a rehab drug test. After spending a couple of months on the independent circuit, Umaga sadly died of a heart attack in December the same year.

Tommy Dreamer def. Christian and Jack Swagger - ECW Championship

Tommy Dreamer was released from his WWE contract in January the following year, spending time on the independent circuit with TNA and House of Hardcore. He then returned to WWE in 2012 for a one-off appearance, before coming back once more in 2015 for various wrestling and non-wrestling roles.

Christian was involved in various championship pursuits after this match, but injuries stopped him from wrestling a lot of the time. From 2014 onwards, Captain Charisma has made part-time appearances for the WWE, quietly retiring from wrestling.

Jack Swagger had various runs in WWE title pictures following this match, but his WWE career began to die down from 2014 onwards, being booked less and less to a point where he demanded his release from the company in March earlier this year. He now wrestles on the independent circuit.

Santina Marella def. Vickie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero

Santina, or Santino Marella, retired from wrestling in May 2016 due to injury and has since gone on to become an analyst for Sportsnet 360 Aftermath.

Vickie Guerrero left the WWE in June 2014 to start a new career in medical administration, while Chavo Guerrero was released by the WWE in June 2011 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit for TNA and Lucha Underground.

Batista def. Randy Orton - WWE Championship

Batista left the WWE in 2010 because he reportedly didn't like the direction which the company was going in. He has since made it big in Hollywood, with roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Spectre and more. He hasn't appeared in the WWE since 2014.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, is still in the WWE today as part of SmackDown Live, feuding with Jinder Mahal over the WWE Championship.

John Cena def. Big Show

John Cena is still with the WWE today but has not been seen since he proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. Big Show is still with the company as well but hasn't been seen since his match with Braun Strowman on RAW which caused the ring to collapse.

Jeff Hardy def. Edge - World Heavyweight Championship

Jeffy Hardy left the WWE in August 2009 to take time off to heal injuries. He later wrestled for TNA and ROH before returning to the WWE alongside his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

After a run as World Heavyweight Champion, Edge would be forced to retire from wrestling due to a serious neck injury. He would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year later and has since gone on to make sporadic appearances for the company.

CM Punk def. Jeff Hardy - Money in the Bank Cash-In for World Heavyweight Championship

