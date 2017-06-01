Jose Aldo never got his rematch with Conor McGregor, and it'll probably be one of the biggest regrets mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will ever have.

Conor McGregor was originally set to challenge the Brazilian back at UFC 189 in July of 2015. Unfortunately, Aldo was forced out of the contest due to an injury and was replaced by Chad Mendes, who met the Irishman for an interim featherweight strap. McGregor won the title via second round knockout, setting up a unification bout with Aldo at UFC 194 later that December.

With a perfectly placed counter-left hook, McGregor ended Aldo's 10-year undefeated streak in only 13 seconds and won the undisputed UFC featherweight title. The win not only shook up the UFC's featherweight division, but messed with Aldo's mind for quite a while after the loss.

McGregor went on to also win the UFC's lightweight title in the main event of the UFC's first ever show from Madison Square Garden, but was later forced to vacate the belt due to inactivity. Aldo won the interim featherweight title from Frankie Edgar a few months prior, thus he was once again promoted to undisputed champ.

Aldo's head coach and longtime friend Andre Pederneiras recently did an interview with ESPN, as they prepare to defend the featherweight title against interim 145-pound champ Max Holloway, and revealed that UFC President Dana White told Aldo that McGregor wouldn't accept a rematch with "Scarface" (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“It was just difficult because after his fight with Frankie, he wanted Conor,” Pederneiras said. “But Conor wouldn’t accept the fight, and after that, Aldo started to think about retirement.

"We flew to Vegas to meet with Dana, and Dana said, ‘I can give you some freedom to box, and if you want to retire, OK, but your UFC contract will continue.’ Aldo started to think again, if he wasn’t given full freedom to box, still under contract, waiting for a chance to fight Conor, maybe he would try to fight at 155 pounds.

"That’s when we tried to fight [lightweight] Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his dad did not want him to accept. And then Holloway accepted to fight us after he beat Anthony Pettis in December, but said he needed to take his son to Disneyland and needed to do a movie, so now, finally, he has the time to fight.”

