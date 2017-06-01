LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are making progress toward becoming one of the greatest duos in NBA history as they rack NBA Finals appearances up.

Irving, just 25 years old, still has plenty of career ahead of him. The Cleveland Cavaliers' young superstar has etched his place as one of the top players in the league today, dazzling with his incredible ball-handling and guard skills.

The Cavaliers put their faith in him with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, looking at Irving to help lead them post-LeBron. Little did they know just how important he would be to not only their future, but King James' as well.

James has the perfect running mate right now in Irving. He's young, moldable and more than willing to learn from one of the greatest to ever play the game in LeBron. That's

"For me, I see Kyrie growing every single day and wanting to be great. And so me, I just try to give him the blueprint, as much as I can. You know, his experiences, he's going to learn on his own as well, and that's what he should do, but all I can do is give him the blueprint, and that's it," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

That's high praise from James, who's willing to share some of his own secrets to success with Kyrie. That's a huge opportunity for Irving to embrace, and LeBron isn't worried about Kyrie taking those lessons away from him down the road.

"He's 25. He's got at least 10 more years. I don't. So I want to give him the blueprint and see what he [can] do with it. You know, no matter if we're teammates for the rest of his career or for the rest of my career, listen, it won't be because we didn't want to play with each other no more. It will never be that," James said.

Irving was picked to lead a franchise to a brighter future, and ultimately he was a key piece in doing just that. Eventually, though, LeBron will move on and Kyrie will have to be the superstar veteran leader for a team of his own.

James has been grooming Irving to do just that, sharing what he's calling his "blueprint" with the Robin to his Batman. That's a big leg up on the competition that, combined with his NBA Finals experience, could give him a leg up on the post-LeBron superstars in the NBA.