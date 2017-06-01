Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James is grooming Kyrie Irving to be an NBA superstar

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are making progress toward becoming one of the greatest duos in NBA history as they rack NBA Finals appearances up. 

Irving, just 25 years old, still has plenty of career ahead of him. The Cleveland Cavaliers' young superstar has etched his place as one of the top players in the league today, dazzling with his incredible ball-handling and guard skills. 

The Cavaliers put their faith in him with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, looking at Irving to help lead them post-LeBron. Little did they know just how important he would be to not only their future, but King James' as well. 

James has the perfect running mate right now in Irving. He's young, moldable and more than willing to learn from one of the greatest to ever play the game in LeBron. That's 

"For me, I see Kyrie growing every single day and wanting to be great. And so me, I just try to give him the blueprint, as much as I can. You know, his experiences, he's going to learn on his own as well, and that's what he should do, but all I can do is give him the blueprint, and that's it," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin

That's high praise from James, who's willing to share some of his own secrets to success with Kyrie. That's a huge opportunity for Irving to embrace, and LeBron isn't worried about Kyrie taking those lessons away from him down the road.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

"He's 25. He's got at least 10 more years. I don't. So I want to give him the blueprint and see what he [can] do with it. You know, no matter if we're teammates for the rest of his career or for the rest of my career, listen, it won't be because we didn't want to play with each other no more. It will never be that," James said.

Irving was picked to lead a franchise to a brighter future, and ultimately he was a key piece in doing just that. Eventually, though, LeBron will move on and Kyrie will have to be the superstar veteran leader for a team of his own. 

James has been grooming Irving to do just that, sharing what he's calling his "blueprint" with the Robin to his Batman. That's a big leg up on the competition that, combined with his NBA Finals experience, could give him a leg up on the post-LeBron superstars in the NBA. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Top WWE star reveals surprising influence behind Shinsuke Nakamura's gimmick

Top WWE star reveals surprising influence behind Shinsuke Nakamura's gimmick

WWE legend reveals his pick for Extreme Rules main event winner

WWE legend reveals his pick for Extreme Rules main event winner

Liverpool have finally discovered ALL of their potential CL play-off opponents

Liverpool have finally discovered ALL of their potential CL play-off opponents

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again