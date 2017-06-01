There's no denying Jinder Mahal's massive stature, a marvel of an athletic specimen that fits the WWE's love for muscular main eventers.

Mahal might be the most lean and muscular talent on the WWE roster, going through an incredible physical transformation that helped push him to the top of SmackDown Live. His title victory at Backlash was controversial, but it's also created an undeniable buzz.

Mahal's been under scrutiny since, with fans alleging there's no way he naturally became the muscular mammoth he is today without help from performance enhancing substances. Jinder's made it clear he's passed every drug test, and revealed what really helped him transform his body.

Article continues below

Sometimes it's as simple as monitoring what you put in your body to fuel it, and Jinder overhauled his diet. He credits a revamped nutrition plan that kept him eating clean and consistently as the biggest thing that helped him.

“I actually started being more consistent with my meals. Before when I was hungry, I would eat a big meal and then not eat for a couple of hours. Maybe have a snack. But what I do now, what’s made the biggest change in my physique, is I eat every two hours," Mahal told Mick Rouse of GQ magazine in an interesting profile of the WWE champion.

Article continues below

"I eat the same portion meal—about 350 to 400 calories, about 30 grams of carbs, and 30 to 40 grams of protein. I eat a meal with that same breakdown every two hours."

Mahal taking his nutrition serious sounds about right, especially considering how the meal prep service he uses gave him a hero's welcome when he first returned to pick up his food with his freshly won WWE title draped over his shoulder:

As for his meal and workout plan, here's the blueprint for those wanting to not let their diet hinder them like it had for Jinder.

"The first thing I do when I wake up is cardio on an empty stomach. I’ll just drink water or maybe I’ll have a black coffee with no sugar, and I’ll do about 25 minutes of cardio, six days a week... Right after I do that I have my first meal, which is usually one packet of oats and two scoops of whey protein isolate. I just dump the oatmeal right into the protein shake and mix it with water. I’ll also have one banana. That’s meal number one.

“About an hour after that I get my workout in. I’m training for about an hour and a half. I do about 30 minutes of stretching and then right after that workout I eat another banana, a packet of oats, and a few scoops of protein for my post-workout meal. An hour after that is when I start my regular meals. With the meal prep company, it makes it so easy and it’s a different variety every meal," Jinder said.

If you want to get massive muscles and a lean physique, prepare to eat a lot of oats all day long.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms