Jose Mourinho’s task in the summer will be to build a squad that can win the Premier League.

That is the aim for the Red Devils following the 2016-17 season, in which they finished sixth in the table and won the Europa League.

Mourinho would love to make a splash in the Champions League, of course, but that won’t be a priority. Reasserting United as a superpower in English football will be the first step in his bid to return the club back to the heights of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United have been linked with a host of players in the summer as they prepare for a transfer window similar to last year’s. Mourinho spent more than £160 million in 2016 on Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly - while Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on a free - and it would be a huge surprise if the club’s spending doesn’t hit nine figures this time around.

A deal for Antoine Griezmann appears to be off. The Atletico Madrid striker was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but he seemingly put an end to those rumours on Thursday when he posted a tweet of himself celebrating in an Atleti shirt with the caption: “Now more than ever #Atleti #alltogether.”

Oh well. That won’t stop Mourinho from spending the millions available to him.

According to the Independent, Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku remain on his radar. Meanwhile, Portuguese newspaper Record believe that a €35m deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is close.

Ed Woodward has to get the deals done

The responsibility to close all of these deals is on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“[Ed Woodward] knows since March who I want, what I want and how much I want," Mourinho recently said, per Goal.

"Now is for him to work. It's for him to work because he has holidays in August and in August I'm working.”

Man United have reportedly agreed first summer signing

Well, it appears as though Woodward has sealed his first deal.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, United have agreed a €52m deal to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

With the fee agreed, all that is left is for Perisic to agree to terms. That shouldn’t been too problematic - the Independent reported that Perisic wants to sign for United.

United’s interest in the Croatian has been heavily reported in recent days. Indeed, Mourinho’s visit to Croatia in March sparked rumours that he was scouting the 28-year-old.

