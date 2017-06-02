Back in October of 2016, Chelsea signed a brand new, record-breaking £900m kit deal with Nike to commence at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

The deal will supposedly net the Premier League champions around £60 million a year for the next 15 years and they opted out six years early from their Adidas deal to make it happen.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We believe Nike will be able to support our growth into new markets as well as helping us maintain our place among the world's elite football clubs."

Tottenham have also switched to Nike for next season and their kit design was doing the rounds on Twitter about a month ago.

Chelsea are fresh off the disappointment of failing to secure a league and cup double following Arsenal's victory over them in the FA Cup final last week.

While a new kit is no consolation, their fans may take a tiny bit of solace in this new slick kit.

Leaked by the clever guys at Footy Headlines, Nike have decided to keep it simple with Chelsea next season.

As you can see from the images below, the kit is just a plain blue top, but it does look crisp and sharp. There is very little white in the kit unlike previous incarnations, except for the socks which are expected to be white.

As for matters on the pitch, boss Antonio Conte wants his side to forget about what they achieved this season and focus on their goals for next term.

“We must have a winning mentality. If you have that, you want to continue to win every season. It’s not easy because, above all in England there are many teams who want to do the same things. But we have to continue to work very hard, maybe stronger than this season, to try to repeat a good season.

“But if there is someone who is happy to focus on his past, then he’s not a winner. He’s a loser. The past is good. The past is beautiful if you won. You can always see your past. But, in the present and the future, what you achieved in the past is not important if you are a winner. If you are a loser then you always stay looking behind you and you won’t win.”

