GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cheslea.

Chelsea's new Nike kit for 2017-18 season is leaked and it's very smart

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Back in October of 2016, Chelsea signed a brand new, record-breaking £900m kit deal with Nike to commence at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

The deal will supposedly net the Premier League champions around £60 million a year for the next 15 years and they opted out six years early from their Adidas deal to make it happen.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We believe Nike will be able to support our growth into new markets as well as helping us maintain our place among the world's elite football clubs."

Article continues below

Tottenham have also switched to Nike for next season and their kit design was doing the rounds on Twitter about a month ago.

Chelsea are fresh off the disappointment of failing to secure a league and cup double following Arsenal's victory over them in the FA Cup final last week.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstars from Extreme Rules 2009 - where are they now?

WWE superstars from Extreme Rules 2009 - where are they now?

Chris Jericho explains why he'll never be a part-time WWE superstar

Chris Jericho explains why he'll never be a part-time WWE superstar

Gianluigi Buffon reveals which three Premier League clubs were seriously interested in him

Gianluigi Buffon reveals which three Premier League clubs were seriously interested in him

While a new kit is no consolation, their fans may take a tiny bit of solace in this new slick kit.

Leaked by the clever guys at Footy Headlines, Nike have decided to keep it simple with Chelsea next season.

As you can see from the images below, the kit is just a plain blue top, but it does look crisp and sharp. There is very little white in the kit unlike previous incarnations, except for the socks which are expected to be white.

p1bhjnrl362t3ts512v1ki91nib9.jpg

p1bhjns37uict5kt1n8j1f5c1ha6b.jpg

As for matters on the pitch, boss Antonio Conte wants his side to forget about what they achieved this season and focus on their goals for next term.

“We must have a winning mentality. If you have that, you want to continue to win every season. It’s not easy because, above all in England there are many teams who want to do the same things. But we have to continue to work very hard, maybe stronger than this season, to try to repeat a good season.

“But if there is someone who is happy to focus on his past, then he’s not a winner. He’s a loser. The past is good. The past is beautiful if you won. You can always see your past. But, in the present and the future, what you achieved in the past is not important if you are a winner. If you are a loser then you always stay looking behind you and you won’t win.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstars from Extreme Rules 2009 - where are they now?

WWE superstars from Extreme Rules 2009 - where are they now?

Chris Jericho explains why he'll never be a part-time WWE superstar

Chris Jericho explains why he'll never be a part-time WWE superstar

Gianluigi Buffon reveals which three Premier League clubs were seriously interested in him

Gianluigi Buffon reveals which three Premier League clubs were seriously interested in him

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal's diet plan that made him a ridiculously ripped WWE champ

Jinder Mahal's diet plan that made him a ridiculously ripped WWE champ

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again