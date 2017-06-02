GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Angry Andy Murray looked rarely composed in his second round match as he found more to complain about.

Sir Andy Murray loses his cool with camera system in his French Open match

Andy Murray went through a whole range of emotions during his second round French Open match against Slovakian Martin Klizan.

Firstly, he was angry, appearing visibly annoyed with his performance as he went a set down to the world number 50.

He also seemed agitated by movement in the crowd as spectators either took their seats or dashed out for a break.

Even a baby crying in the fourth set seemed to be an inconvenience for the Scot.

But, the most notable sign of disgust from Murray was just before the first-set tie break, which he eventually went on to lose 3-7.

Murray turned to umpire Emmanuel Joseph and complained about the movement of the overhead camera, claiming it was putting him off. He even went as far as to threaten a strike and sit out of the match until it was rectified. 

“It puts me of, and I asked a few times today, and it kept coming back,” he told reporters.

“If it’s there in my ball toss again, I’m going to sit down and wait for it to move…”

It was probably the fact he was losing that set him off, but he recovered to win 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the next three sets to claim a third round tie against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

2017 French Open - Day Five

The two met in Rio 2016 at the Olympics tennis final as Murray took the gold.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Murray complain about this, and it won’t be the last.

Back in 2013, at the Australian Open, Murray complained to the umpire about the Spidercam and requested to have it moved because it was in his line when serving.

A tweet was put up by the Australian Open about it, to which one user said: “Are you serious. Just put up with it Andy Murray.” 

Fans from other sports have complained about the Spidercam too.

2017 French Open - Day Five

In Premier League football, the new camera technique was used in the Manchester United versus Liverpool game at Old Trafford earlier this year, but by the time the Manchester Derby had rolled around in April 2017, fans were annoyed at the camera work for corners.

One fan took to Twitter to say: “What’s with the ridiculous overhead camera view during corner kicks? Can’t see flight of ball at all.”

Rugby’s been privy to it for a number of years now, and back in 2010, fans claimed it left them ‘dizzy’ and ‘sickly’ in the Six Nations opening game at Twickenham against Wales. 

Murray will now need to forget about his on court tantrums and the Spidercam, which are clearly affecting his normal game play, and raise his game if he is to beat hard hitting Del Potro in the next round.

