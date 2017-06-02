It’s the news no Manchester United fan wanted to hear as reports have claimed that the Old Trafford outfit is no longer interested in signing Antoine Griezmann.

At one stage, it was a case of ‘when and not if’ he’d sign for the Red Devils, but the last few days have provided many big updates on where his future lies, and it seems as if he could be playing his football at Wanda Metropolitano next season.

NO INTEREST

Atletico Madrid's transfer ban seems to play a role in this, as does the fact that Jose Mourinho is reportedly only interested in an out-and-out striker which means his priorities now lie elsewhere.

With United still interested in bringing a marquee name to the club to better their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, three key names have emerged as potential arrivals.

According to the Independent, Mourinho could have a big battle on his hands with former club Chelsea to sign Everton’s 25-goal striker Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

The source added that while The Reds are also interested in Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, those targets are supposedly considered much more difficult to sign.

ALTERNATIVES

The Belgian has been linked with a move to United for some months now, and the speculation intensified this when his agent Mino Raiola – who also represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba – revealed that Lukaku could leave Everton if ‘certain clubs’ come knocking – something they apparently promised him.

Morata has also been linked with a move to United, although in recent weeks a move to AC Milan looks to be on the cards instead as rumours suggest he may have already agreed to terms with I Rossoneri.

Belotti’s incredible form in Serie A hasn't gone unnoticed, where he managed to bag 27 goals in all competitions this campaign and you can see why Torino are keen to keep hold of their star man.

The issue here is that Belotti has a release clause of around £85 million – almost identical to Griezmann’s – and the Old Trafford side prefers to negotiate a straight purchase rather than triggering that fee.

The Independent added that the sudden change in direction isn’t necessarily because of the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding a FIFA decision to ban Diego Simeone’s side from transfers for one year, but it reportedly comes down to Ibrahimovic.

Transfers are never straightforward, though, so there’s always a chance they revive their interest in Griezmann should they fail to lure any of their other striking options to join them.

