One player who proved to be an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s success in London was captain John Terry.

The two shared a unique connection at Chelsea where they captured three Premier League titles together, and the now-departing Terry certainly played an important part in ensuring Mourinho remained the special one throughout his stay at Stamford Bridge.

DEDICATION

Now that his time at Chelsea has come to an end, Terry has been opening up on the sacrifices he made during his playing days under the current Manchester United manager, and one of those saw him put on incredible performances while injured.

With his contract expiring on June 30, Terry has already played his final game for The Blues and told the official club website that despite being injured, the Portuguese head coach was so desperate for him to play that he took daily injections for a broken toe and a broken bone in his foot.

He literally played through the pain barrier.

And in typical JT fashion, the captain admitted he’d do it all over again if he had the chance.

PAIN BARRIER

According to Goal, he said: “I remember in Jose Mourinho’s years he was desperate for me to play or train when I had a broken toe and a broken bone in my foot.

“I had to have two injections in my toe every day for a whole year, one before training and sometimes and the doctor would have to come out and re-inject me because it wore off in training if it was a longer session than an hour.

“It was just a given for me. I played through the pain barrier numerous times. In the 2015 Premier League winning season when I played every minute of every game, you just find a way.

“I would do it again tomorrow because it sounds crazy but you would give your life for the football club when they have given you so much over the years.”

That alone speaks volumes, as it’s exactly what you’d expect from someone who bleeds blue and has a reputation of putting his body on the line on the pitch.

Now, Terry faces an uncertain future regarding his next adventure with China and the United States looking as possible destinations once the playing chapter of his Chelsea career comes to an end.

