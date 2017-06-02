With Champions League football secured for Liverpool on the final day of the 2016/17 campaign, Jurgen Klopp has much work to do if he is to make his side a force in the competition next season.

In fact, they were right in the Premier League race until Sadio Mane disappeared to the African Cup of Nations in January, but the enigmatic German knows he needs a few top-class bodies to make his side competitive.

The Reds' first bit of business came in the form of Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke as the England under-21 international was secured for around £3 million.

However, Klopp is expected to make several larger dips into Liverpool's cash reserves and he has some big targets in mind.

Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk remains a top target, but the south coast club's new valuation of around £70 million may prove problematic.

Naby Keita, the Red Bull Leipzig midfielder, and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also high on Klopp's wishlist and the latter is said to be fond of the idea of working with the Liverpool boss.

Klopp made his first major move last night, however, when he attempted to bring Roma forward Mohamed Salah to Anfield for £28 million.

The Italian club knocked back Liverpool's first bid and are thought to be holding out for something closer to £40 million for their Egyptian winger.

Would Liverpool spend that much on the former Chelsea flop? Salah has 29 league goals and 21 assists in his last two seasons in a notoriously difficult Serie A and his searing pace will be a very valuable asset to the Reds.

Especially when you consider they had no forward who could really burst in behind once Mane was unavailable.

Klopp had his business all sorted out before the start of pre-season last season, but he has warned fans that might not be the case this time around.

He said: "I wish tomorrow (to have signings completed) but unfortunately that's not really likely.

"The best scenario is that you have them for the start of pre-season but I'm not sure if it will happen this time. It's different with all different players so we will see.

"That's not a big problem because we all know if they are fit and healthy we have a really strong squad and that means we could start with this squad.

"But that doesn't mean that I would prefer this, I would love to have them in as soon as possible."

