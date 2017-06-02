GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios is entertaining, but when does he stop being fun?.

Nick Kyrgios loses his cool during French Open defeat

He’s only 22-years-old, but we’ve already become accustom to Nick Kyrgios and his explosive temper on court.

We’ve known of others in the past and present who have had a temper on court, John McEnroe and Andy Murray spring to mind, but Kyrgios could quite easily give them a run for their money.

The youngster crashed out of this year’s third round of the French Open after leading 5-7 in the first set before losing his last three 6-4, 6-1, and 6-2.

Crazily, in the second set, he was 2-4 up and was looking to be on his way to an impressive victory.

But, his frustration and anger overcame him and the first sign he was losing control came as the players changed ends.

Kyrgios lifted up his racket and hammered it against a water cooler 16-times, and because of his aggressive reaction, he incurred a penalty point for misbehaving.

Kyrgios lost his grandfather recently and this may have contributed to his more than usual eccentricity on the court.

He even admitted after the game: “Yeah, I mean, after my grandpa passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything, really.”

It’s not the first time Kyrgios has lost his cool on court, and it won’t be the last.

2017 French Open - Day Five

If it’s in your make up, you really have to work hard to control your anger when things are not going your way. Sometimes, this make the great players unlikable, but successful too.

Nick Kyrgios has a bright future ahead of him, but he has to tread carefully. There’s a fine line between ‘rough around the edges’ and just plain rough, and his behaviour at the French Open is just one in a series of incidents.

In March this year, whilst in Acapulco at the Mexican Open, Kyrgios was caught in a heated exchange with fans and opponent Dudi Sela.

You can watch his latest tantrum in the video below.

Last year, he was fined by the powers that be for muttering to Stan Wawrinka in the middle of their match that Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis was ‘banging his girlfriend.’ This obviously caused upset to Wawrinka, who posted on Twitter that “to stoop [sic] so low is not only unacceptable but also beyond belief.” 

He has also been subject to fines at Wimbledon for continuously remonstrating with umpires and smashing up rackets at other major tournaments.

It seems the best thing for Kyrgios now is to take some time to mourn the passing of his grandfather and then look to find ways to control his temper and his mouth.

2017 French Open - Day Five

At this moment in time, he’s a flavour that many enjoy, but after fans and officials get a continuous taste of him, that flavour might turn sour – or simply put, the fans and tennis bodies will get fed up with him and boot him out altogether.

Take it as you will.

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

