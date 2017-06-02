GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo explains what he misses about Manchester United

Real Madrid and Juventus clash in the Champions League final on Saturday as the European club season draws to a close. 

Both teams are packed full of some of the world's best players. 

Juventus boast the likes of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who's bidding to win his first ever Champions League, alongside striker Paulo Dybala and defender Giorgio Chiellini.  

Madrid of course, have a squad of superstars. Gareth Bale will want to lift the European Cup in front of his home fans at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, while the likes of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema go in search of back-to-back Champions League titles.  

Saturday will also see a battle of two very different styles. 

Massimiliano Allegri's Italian side have reached the final thanks to their rock solid defense, while Zinedine Zidane's Spaniard's have outscored all their opponents thanks to the flair they have up top.

The man that inspires most of that attacking success is Cristiano Ronaldo. Since joining Madrid, he's won every major club honour, some multiple times, and has established himself as one of the best players in the world.  

His incredible return of 404 goals in 393 games since moving to Spain in 2009 proves this, along with the three Ballon d'Or titles he's won.  

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

However, speaking ahead of the Champions League final and a return to Britain, he revealed there are some things he misses about his old club Manchester United.  

He prefers the crowd treatment he received in England, as opposed to the treatment he gets playing for Madrid. At times this season, even his own fans have been booing him. 

Speaking to Spanish TV channel La Sexta, he explained, as per Sky Sports:

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different."

The 32-year-old also revealed that home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu occasionally upset him.

"I don't like it and it's not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don't like it. It's not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less. Sometimes we don't have it."

Manchester United's Portugese midfielder

United fans though, shouldn't get too excited about a potential Ronaldo return to Old Trafford as he says he is happy in Spain, despite looking back fondly on his time in Manchester. 

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

