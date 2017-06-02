England Test captain Joe Root hit an impressive century in the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh as the hosts began their campaign in emphatic fashion with an eight-wicket win at the Kennington Oval in London.

The Yorkshireman scored an unbeaten 133, partnering the ODI skipper Eoin Morgan, who himself amassed 75 not out, to guide England past the Asian Tigers to commence the tournament on a high.

However, Root later admitted that he was aware of his responsibilities and thus continued to play through pain sustained from a calf injury, in order to guarantee his nation got off to the perfect start.

The crowd present at the venue witnessed an engaging innings from the Sheffied batsman, as his knock included 11 fours and one six with a strike rate of 103.10 lasting 129 balls.

En route to his 10th ton in his international career, Root required treatment from the medical staff midway through after rolling his ankle while playing a pull shot and tweaking his calf in the process.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the 26-year-old was quoted by Daily Mirror saying: "It was very satisfying to get the hundred and the team over the line. It is what you strive for as a batter in the side to make a big contribution and be not out at the end.

"It is a great statement of intent and it fills us with confidence going into the next game. It is a really good start and something to build on."

Asked if the injury on his calf was not a major issue going forward, he replied by stating: "The calf is alright, it looks like it might just be a bit of cramp, I must not have eaten well enough in the morning.

"For a little period of time I was hobbling, but I think more than anything we were just making sure we didn’t run each other out. I don’t see it as too big an issue."

According to him, the team should take precedence more than individual brilliance and records.

He further added: "The most pleasing thing is that it came in a major tournament. You want to make sure you contribute to England wins but when it is in a Champions Trophy or a World Cup they mean a lot more when you win."

Halfway through the match, Bangladesh were confident of securing the win after scoring a commendable 305-6 in 50 overs, as Tamim Iqbal (128) and Mushfiqur Rahim (79) both batted impeccably to register the mammoth score.

But, England were able to outlast the Bangladesh bowlers right from the start and reached the target in 47.2 overs, with Root scoring his career best 133 n.o. and Morgan 75 n.o. after Alex Hales departed for 95 in the 28th over and Jason Ray leaving the crease earlier cheaply.

Leading the point standings at the moment with two points after one game, England will be aiming to continue their dominance, being one of the favourites to win the tournament, as they prepare to face New Zealand next in Cardiff on June 6.

