GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexandre Lacazette.

The reason why Alexandre Lacazette favours a move to Man United over Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In what's sure to be the most expensive summer in football history, Alexandre Lacazette is a man likely to generate some of that money.

The Lyon forward has already told the club that he is looking to move on this summer and it appears as though the French heavyweights are happy to comply with his wishes - for a price.

It seems as though the asking price is around 50 million euros and before Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld, the red half of the Spanish capital is believed to have struck a deal to unite Lacazette with compatriot Antoine Griezmann.

Article continues below

The ramifications of that transfer ban means that Manchester United cannot bring Grizemann to Old Trafford and Lacazette is out of his first choice.

So what next? If newspaper reports are to be believed, there are three clubs in the running for the French international's signature.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal are all willing to pay the asking price, but in the case of Dortmund, they need to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang first to afford the fee.

So, in a shoot-out between United and Arsenal, who would Lacazette choose?

One would think Arsene Wenger is a big pull for any French player given his success with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and the likes, but United are in the Champions League next year and Arsenal are not.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NICE

However, according to L'Equipe Lacazette will favour a move to United purely because he feels Arsenal treated him poorly last summer by not doing enough to sign him.

Speaking about his future, Lacazette said in May: "I think that's the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.

"I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognised. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING

"It is I who chooses my future destination. It is a personal choice for my carefully considered career, which I have done for a long time.

"No one wanted to harm anyone. The common goal was to be able to leave on good terms. It is important that the club that trusted me and who came to pick me up at the age of 10 can recover money after all that we have been able to do together."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

Look: Nike have absolutely nailed it with leaked Chelsea kit for 2017/18 season

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again