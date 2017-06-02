In what's sure to be the most expensive summer in football history, Alexandre Lacazette is a man likely to generate some of that money.

The Lyon forward has already told the club that he is looking to move on this summer and it appears as though the French heavyweights are happy to comply with his wishes - for a price.

It seems as though the asking price is around 50 million euros and before Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld, the red half of the Spanish capital is believed to have struck a deal to unite Lacazette with compatriot Antoine Griezmann.

The ramifications of that transfer ban means that Manchester United cannot bring Grizemann to Old Trafford and Lacazette is out of his first choice.

So what next? If newspaper reports are to be believed, there are three clubs in the running for the French international's signature.

Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal are all willing to pay the asking price, but in the case of Dortmund, they need to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang first to afford the fee.

So, in a shoot-out between United and Arsenal, who would Lacazette choose?

One would think Arsene Wenger is a big pull for any French player given his success with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and the likes, but United are in the Champions League next year and Arsenal are not.

However, according to L'Equipe Lacazette will favour a move to United purely because he feels Arsenal treated him poorly last summer by not doing enough to sign him.

Speaking about his future, Lacazette said in May: "I think that's the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.

"I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognised. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.

"It is I who chooses my future destination. It is a personal choice for my carefully considered career, which I have done for a long time.

"No one wanted to harm anyone. The common goal was to be able to leave on good terms. It is important that the club that trusted me and who came to pick me up at the age of 10 can recover money after all that we have been able to do together."

