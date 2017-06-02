It looks like the Antoine Griezmann transfer saga is finally over. After months of speculation, the striker is set to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho reportedly made the Frenchman his number one target and after the season he's had, that's unsurprising.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals from 53 games for his club this season. That included six goals in 12 Champions League games, as he caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

But after Madrid lost their appeal against a transfer ban yesterday, meaning they can't sign any players in this window, Griezmann moved quickly to confirm he will not be leaving.

The striker posted a message on social media that read "Now more than ever. Atleti. All together," basically killing any chance of a move away from Spain.

The news no doubt disappointed United fans, who were really starting to believe they were favourites to sign the Atletico man, ahead of their rivals Real Madrid, who were reportedly interested at one stage.

Had Mourinho signed Griezmann, his side would surely have been transformed into a force capable of winning any of the competitions they'll be playing in next season.

After being crowned Europa League champions, they gained qualification to the Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the Premier League this year.

If they had been able to sign Griezmann, the English club would have surely been up there with the favourites to win the competition next year.

One expensive Frenchman they did manage to sign though, was Paul Pogba.

Last summer, he moved to Old Trafford for a world record fee of £89 million, rejoining the side he left for free in 2012.

And judging by a photo he posted on Instagram on Thursday night, he's a bit disappointed his international teammate won't be joining him at United next season.

He posted a photo of himself with Griezmann joking around in a French training session, with the caption "Always have my guy, angry mode, ready for tomorrow. The face tho."

France play Paraguay in a friendly on Friday evening at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

The South American side should watch out for an angry Pogba, who will want to vent his frustrations about not being able to convince Griezmann to join United on the pitch tonight.

