Arsenal left everybody in a state of shock when it was reported that they had bid £87m for Monaco's young superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

After scoring 26 goals this term, the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and indeed the Gunners have been credited with an interest in the French international, but any interested party knows the price tag is going to be sensationally high.

Mbappe is still only 18-years-old, but the Monaco man is clearly destined for big things and the comparisons to Thierry Henry do not come lightly.

Still, did anyone really believe that Arsenal would challenge for his signature? With their record transfer fee the £42.5 million the club paid for Mesut Ozil, the chances of Wenger more than doubling that for a one-season prodigy had to be slim.

And yet, he went and did it.

Wenger, who admitted to visiting Mbappe's home in the summer of 2016 to try and convince him to sign for the Gunners, submitted the bid last night.

While James Olley of the Evening Standard confirmed that the bid was genuine, he also reported on Friday morning that Monaco had rejected the bid.

The dream was nice while it lasted, Gooners!

Will Wenger really up that bid? It's possible that if he will go this far, he is prepared to go a little further. But, if Monaco are rejecting huge bids like this, what will it take for them to accept an offer?

On the plus side, Wenger is clearly prepared to spend this summer and prove his doubters wrong - that can only be good news for Arsenal fans.

Former teammate and now-Man City man Bernardo Silva says he believes Mbappe has no idea where he would like to end up.

Silva said: “Honestly, I think even he does not know if he’s going to stay or go.

“He’s a fantastic player who had an incredible second half of the season. I think he is [happy] in Monaco, but if he goes to a big club to play, it’s also very good for him.

“He’s very young, and it would be nice to stay a year longer, but his age is incredible, so you never know.”

