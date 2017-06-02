GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kyrgios was sent packing by Anderson in Paris.

Nick Kyrgios produces hilarious interaction with fan during second round French Open defeat

The 2017 French Open has ended in early disappointment for mercurial world no.19 Nick Kyrgios.

Despite taking the first set against fellow big-server Kevin Anderson, the Aussie struggled to keep up the momentum and succumbed to a number of unforced errors.

However, post-match Kyrgios pointed to two main factors that hindered his performance on the day.

His grandfather Christos Kyrgios sadly passed away at home in Australia and the 22-year-old explained how the emotional impact of that event had a detrimental effect on his build up to the tournament.

“After my grandpa passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything, really”, he said.

“When I was back home, it was tough. I mean, I can’t talk about it. I can’t.”

In addition, it was clear that as the match wore on, injuries to the Australian’s shoulder and hip were hampering his most lethal weapon – his serve.

“But I haven’t really put together any good training in the last couple weeks. Obviously just trying to manage some niggles.

“So I don’t think I was match-ready to play best-of-five sets, but he played well today. So he was too good.”

2017 French Open - Day Five

Altogether, it was quite a reflective and calm post-match interview from Kyrgios. 

However, on court, the emotional nature of his build up to Roland Garros spilled over when things began to go wrong.

Once at the back of the court, and again after taking his seat at a change of ends, Kyrgios set about destroying his racket.

This typically aggressive outlet for his frustrations brought some excitement to a crowd who would undoubtedly have been disappointed by the one-sided nature of the third and fourth sets in this tie.

2017 French Open - Day Five

However, the best moment in the match came in the fourth set after the ailing Kyrgios lost a crucial service game.

“Get me a beer now. Honest to God, get me one now,” exclaimed the 22-year-old.

A stunned spectator managed a: “You’re kidding?” in response, but the star retorted with a dead pan: “I don’t think so.”

Perhaps this ranks as the best of the outlandish Aussie’s many interactions with spectators? Would he have taken the beer on court had the spectator obliged?

All we know is that it was hilarious!

